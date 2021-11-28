Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Smart Sand by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

SND opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.