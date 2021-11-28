SmartMesh Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289,529.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $289,529.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00234334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

