Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 708.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 7,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

