Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Shares of SMFTF opened at $52.62 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $60.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.