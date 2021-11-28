SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $48.89 million and $2.10 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00099156 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016033 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004608 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

