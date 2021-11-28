SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Decreased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,972,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,893,000 after acquiring an additional 91,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

