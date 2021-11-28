Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,100 shares, a growth of 98,583.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMTF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources, Inc acquires, explores and develops mineral properties. Its projects include Chibougamau Vanadium, Gold Mountain, Prickle , Carscallen, Safari Copper, Hammernose Gold, Goose Gold, Carscallen West Gold, Case Lake South Cesium, Escape Lake North PGM, River Valley East Platinum-Palladium, Perron-East Gold, El North Nickel, Golden Triangle gold, Neba Gold-Copper and Clayton Valley.

