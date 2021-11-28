Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR opened at $114.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $106.16 and a 12-month high of $136.82.

