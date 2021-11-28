Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY opened at $109.50 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.