Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £337.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.63. Speedy Hire has a 1 year low of GBX 52.30 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07).
About Speedy Hire
