Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £337.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.63. Speedy Hire has a 1 year low of GBX 52.30 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

