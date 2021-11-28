Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 800 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $340.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.97. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,877 shares of company stock valued at $26,597,707. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.53.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.