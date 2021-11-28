Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 396.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,592 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

