Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.55 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in American Express by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

