Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 113.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

Public Storage stock opened at $327.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

