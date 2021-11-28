Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,908. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $383,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 50.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.