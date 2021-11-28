SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $74.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

