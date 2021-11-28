Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $4.29 billion. Square posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $17.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $21.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $212.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.88 and its 200 day moving average is $242.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square has a 1-year low of $191.36 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

