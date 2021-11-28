STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of STAG opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

