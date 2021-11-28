Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

SBLK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.87%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 132.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

