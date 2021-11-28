Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

SBUX opened at $110.66 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

