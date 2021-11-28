State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,980 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after buying an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after buying an additional 373,328 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $7,846,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,589,000 after purchasing an additional 233,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

