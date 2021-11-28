State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA opened at $48.64 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

