State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $73,595,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $8,511,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Shares of OSK opened at $111.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

