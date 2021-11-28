State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 65.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

