State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $81.85 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

