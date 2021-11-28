State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $5,079,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

