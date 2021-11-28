State Street Corp Acquires 126,447 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,447 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.70% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ALGS opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

