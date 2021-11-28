State Street Corp Acquires 19,263 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,727. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

