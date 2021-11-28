State Street Corp Boosts Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGEM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $376,837.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,035. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

