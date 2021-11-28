State Street Corp Makes New Investment in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 394,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.66% of CuriosityStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.45. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

