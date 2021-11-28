State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 484,222 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 484,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

