Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.74. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

