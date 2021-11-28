stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00063103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.84 or 0.07469127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,704.11 or 1.00003573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

