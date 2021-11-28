Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$71.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.40 million.

