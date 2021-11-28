STK (STK) Reaches Market Cap of $174,797.22

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, STK has traded 49% lower against the dollar. STK has a total market capitalization of $174,797.22 and approximately $5,382.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00232764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00088773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

STK Coin Profile

STK is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

STK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.