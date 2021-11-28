Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Up 359.8% in November

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 359.8% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of SRMLF stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

