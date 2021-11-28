SUKU Hits Market Capitalization of $94.95 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001389 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SUKU has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $94.95 million and $15.53 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00238020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.