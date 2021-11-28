Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 8,547 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $226,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $208,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $194.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

