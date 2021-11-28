Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $191.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.04 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

