Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.97 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 478,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

General Electric stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.15, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

