Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.23 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $291,690,000. Amundi acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

NYSE:CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

