Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.04. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.