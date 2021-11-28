SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.87

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.87 and last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 10436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$249.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.1301562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

