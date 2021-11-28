SuperRare Price Hits $1.72 on Top Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, SuperRare has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $175.41 million and $23.15 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00235977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00087952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

