Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 69.0% in November

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $168.97 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

