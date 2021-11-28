Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Market Cap Hits $3.24 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00074903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00101257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.00 or 0.07467770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,427.68 or 0.99718608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

