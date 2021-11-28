Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.42 billion.

Tapestry stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.