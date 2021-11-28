Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the October 31st total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Michael F raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 60,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

