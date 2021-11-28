Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 44.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,032,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 347,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,082 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 499.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 207,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 703,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 201,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

