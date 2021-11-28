Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $244.29 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

